Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Needs Volunteers at End of March

Published 03/10/2015

(Oregon Coast) – Saturday, March 28 is the day thousands of Oregonians mobilize across the state – from inland rivers to Oregon coast beaches – for the SOLVE Oregon Coast Spring Cleanup. From 10am to 1pm, SOLVE is looking for volunteers of all ages to join together in clearing the entire Oregon coast of trash.

Tons of debris has washed up over the winter, and even more litter than usual has been left by crowds due to the exceptional runs of resplendent weather along the coastline.

Marine debris on Oregon's coast is an issue that affects everyone, threatening the health of the environment and even impacting the economy. Discarded items, like cigarette butts and tiny bits of plastic flow into rivers and streams to the Pacific Ocean, where they can be toxic to marine life. Everyone has a role they can play in helping to reduce the impact of wayward trash.

"The efforts of SOLVE volunteers are vital in the fight against litter," said Joy Irby, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "By helping to remove litter, you are taking an active role in minimizing the threat of plastics and other debris, and giving back to Oregon's public beaches."

Last year, over 4,800 Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup volunteers removed nearly 50,000 pounds of debris from the coast, contributing to the 3.2 million pounds that have been picked up since the first coast-wide cleanup in 1984. The twice-annual SOLVE beach cleanups have become an Oregon tradition, encouraging families, business groups, schools, and others to become lifelong stewards and make a difference for Oregon.

Be part of the solution by volunteering at the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup. Sign up to volunteer at solveoregon.org or by calling 503-844-9571 x332.

The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup is made possible by Coordinating Sponsors - Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and Local Coast Garbage and Recycling Haulers; Major Sponsors - Fred Meyer, and the Oregon Department of Transportation; Supporting Sponsors - Northwest Natural, and The Standard; Media Sponsors - K103fm, and KOIN 6 News.

