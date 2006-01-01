|
Bay Cleansing and Birds, Blues Festival Coming to North Oregon Coast
Published
03/30/2013
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Two major events are coming up in Pacific City on the north Oregon coast: a cleanup of Nestucca Bay and the Birding and Blues Festival.
The Nestucca Bay Cleanup happens Saturday, April 20, and it is asking for volunteers to help clean trash and debris from riverside and bayside areas near Bob Straub State Park.
It happens from 8:30 until noon that day, and coordinators will provide hot beverages, pastries, gloves and trash bags for participants. They suggest to dress for varied kinds of weather, as conditions often wander back and forth between rainy and sunny during the spring, and it can get quite cold.
Meet at Pacific City Boat Ramp near Bob Straub State Park.
Sponsored by Nestucca, Neskowin & Sand Lake Watersheds Council, Oregon Dept.
of Fish & Wildlife, Oregon Lottery & State Parks, SOLVE and Tillamook County Parks & Public Works. Call 503 965-2200 for more info.
The weekend before the cleanup, in Pacific City, the town's Kiawanda Community Center again presents the Birding and Blues Festival on April 12 – 14. There will be guided field trips, indoor seminars and workshops, birding tours, a raffle and bundles of blues bands.
Learn secrets about local nature from highly credentialed naturalists and birders. Meet like-minded nature-lovers as you take field trips at some of our area’s best birding sites.
Event coordinators say to register early for passes early as tickets go fast. Limited spaces will be available for walk-ins during the events, so per-registration is strongly recommended. Headlining bands will include Norman Sylvester Band on Friday and the Duffy Bishop Band on Saturday.
503-392-4340. www.birdingandblues.com.
|
