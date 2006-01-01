|
Peak Wind Gusts for Portland, Oregon; 90 mph on Coast
Published
10/25/2014
(Oregon Coast) – According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, Saturday saw some exceptional gusts around the Oregon coast and coast range, with the inland valley not far behind in some instances. (Above: Cape Meares, where wind gusts were close to 90 mph).
Most central and north Oregon coast towns saw peak gusts up around 60 mph, but a few got as high as in the 70's while two spots reached over 90 mph today. The highest was Cap Blanco on the south coast, which clocked in at 94 mph. Cape Meares was 87 mph, Marys Peak was at 91 and Yachats saw gusts around 70 mph.
Portland had wind gusts close to 60 mph in some spots. Below is a more detailed list of wind gusts.
The NWS said there have been numerous reports of power lines and trees down across the Willamette Valley around the region Saturday. Expect some winds through tonight, but the high gusts of the day are over.
Some 20,000 PGE customers were without power around Oregon today.
The NWS said still more wacky and wet weather is on its way for inland Oregon and the coast, although not as dramatic. A strong low pressure system moving into southern Washington will continue to produce showers around the Portland and valley areas as well as the coast through Sunday.
“The next storm system will bring rain to the area Monday night into Tuesday, with additional wet periods likely towards the end of the next week,” the NWS said.
Big wave action also hit the beaches, which means some good agate hunting may be possible over the early part of the week. Somewhat high swells are still predicted for Sunday, but Monday looks to have safer conditions for beachcombing.
|Peak Wind Gusts for Saturday
|
MARYS PEAK - 91 MPH
CORVALLIS - 43 MPH
SEASIDE - 59 MPH
CLATSOP SPIT - 59 MPH
CANNON BEACH - 59 MPH
1 NW YACHATS - 72 MPH
YACHATS - 64 MPH
NEWPORT MUNI AP - 63 MPH
1 N LINCOLN BEACH - 62 MPH
NEWPORT - 59 MPH
WALDPORT - 56 MPH
OTTER ROCK - 52 MPH
NEWPORT - 51 MPH
2 E OCEANSIDE - 87 MPH
2 WNW GARIBALDI - 64 MPH
PACIFIC CITY - 57 MPH
MANZANITA - 54 MPH
SW SANDLAKE 4 - 5 MPH
MT HEBO - 78 MPH
More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|