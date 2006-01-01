Oregon Coast Whale Reports for August

Published 08/30/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Whale sightings continued to be spectacular and rather close to shore in August, according to various witnesses along the central Oregon coast.

The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay also released its sighting numbers for the two-week period of August 9 – 23, but other impressive sightings were recorded as well. Unfortunately, Oregon Coast Beach Connection has not received reports from other towns, such as Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Manzanita, etc. But you are urged to email us with your whale sightings at our contact page or on the OCBC Facebok page.

Numbers from Whale Watch Center Date Grays Others 8/9 4 Humpbacks, looked about 2-3 miles out 8/10 2 8/11 2 8/12 0 Foggy, Rough Seas 8/13 0 Same 8/14 0 Same 8/15 0 :-( 8/16 1 1/2 mile Visibility, Yea! 8/17 0 Foggy morning 8/18 1 1 Gray made an appearance for the Pirates 8/19 0 Calm Seas, but no Whales seen in the Bay 8/20 0 Same 8/21 1 8/22 3 2 of the Whales seen, made slow trips across the bay, Saw them for at least 1 hour each! 8/23 6 Lots of Whale sightings, from 8am to around 3pm! Put on a great show for visitors.

According to the Whale Watch Center, August 9 found no gray whales within sight, but four humpbacks were seen about three miles out.

August 10 and 11 saw two whales on each of those days.

From August 12 through August 15 the center saw no whales because of rough seas and fog. On August 16, there was half-mile visibility and the center spotted one whale.

August 17 found a return of fog and no whale sightings, but on August 18 one gray whale made a show for Depoe Bay's Pirate Fest.

August 19 and 20 saw calm seas and sun but no whales spotted.

On August 21 one whale was seen. But on August 22, two whales were spotted moving slowly through the bay, sometimes for more than an hour.

August 23 brought six whales to the bay. “Lots of whale sightings, from 8 am to around 3 pm,” the Whale Watch Center said. “Put on a great show for visitors.”

Whale sightings were aplenty elsewhere around the Oregon coast, however. Newport resident Terry Morse saw three grays feeding off Nye Beach around 10:30 a.m. on August 24, as close as a half mile away, near the northern jetty of the bay.

“Around 11:45, I saw another one feeding perhaps 100 yards or so off shore,” Morse said. “All were swimming slowly north. The nearest one was in water so shallow you could occasionally see the tip of one fluke come out of the water as it circled above the bottom.”

In Yachats, the Overleaf Lodge has been quite good at logging some exceptional sightings. At least four were spotted on August 13 near the hotel by staff and guests.

The Overleaf reports one gray whale feeding, rolling and spouting near the hotel around 7 a.m. on August 20. Then on August 28, they saw two whales close to shore near the hotel between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

On the South Coast, Tony Van Ommeran, an Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum volunteer Museum Host/Lighthouse Tour Guide, sighted five whales just out past the Umpqua River Bar - surfacing. These were sighted on August 8 over a 10-minute duration. The whales were moving north.

