Last Blast of Summer in Newport, Depoe Bay: Event Preview

Published 07/15/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Summer on the central Oregon coast means bundles of activities to engage in, from events and festivals, to indoor attractions, to some curious outdoor fun along the shores of Newport and Depoe Bay. Open air markets, fine art, live music, a race through the beachy terrain of Newport to a day when pirates take over the little town of Depoe Bay. August pulls out all the stops on this part of the coast.

Daily. Behind The Scenes Tour at the Aquarium. How do you work with a slimy Pacific hagfish, a 500-pound California sea lion and a quirky, charismatic tufted puffin? Travel behind the scenes with us to explore the ins and outs of caring for over 20,000 animals everyday. Tours are 30 minutes. Participants must be at least 6 years of age and minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. $10 member. $15 non-members. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Daily. Sea Lion Kisses. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet one of our furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera! This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Thursday. Toledo Street Market. Produce, plants, baked goods, crafts, collectibles and sidewalk sales on the streets of downtown. Toledo, Oregon. 541-336-2064.

Every Friday. Summer Aquarium Adventures. Day camps for kids 6 to 12 years old. A different topic every week. $35 for members per child per day, $40 for non members per child per day. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Artisans Market at Nye Cottage Beads. Local artists will be selling their one of a kind pieces in our parking lot market. Noon-5 p.m. 208 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-6262.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local and organic produce, plus gifts, activities and events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Highway 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

July 30-August 5. Shark Conservation Week. Learn why sharks are rapidly becoming one of the most imperiled creatures on earth. Most activities are free with the price of regular admission. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

August 3-4. Ultimate Louisiana Party. Featuring Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor, plus reggae, soul and other live music and vendors. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cecils’s Dirty Apron. 912 North Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon. www.wix.com/UltimateLouisianapar/ty.

August 3-4. Shark Conservation Week Family Sleepover at the Aquarium. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

August 4. Olalla Lake Off-Road Sprint Triathalon. Adult individual $35 or $50 on race day. Adult relay team $80 or $95 on race day. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Toledo, Oregon. 541-574-5453.

thecityofnewport.net/dept/par/sports/Olalla_lake_triathlon.asp.

August 4-5. Quilts by the Sea. Charity small quilt auction, children’s corner, demonstrations, unique vendors, member boutique. Over 200 quilts on display, with a lecture by Jean Wells. Newport Recreation Center. $5. Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 225 S.E. Avery St. Newport, Oregon.

August 11. Newport Chamber Yo-Pro’s “Amazing Race.” Two-person teams will solve clues, find locations, complete challenges and race throughout Newport on foot. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801. www.newportchamber.org/calendar.

August 11. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, and special discounts will be featured. Musicians and street performers will be sharing their talents. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

August 11. Drum Circle. 2-4 p.m. Cafe Mundo. 209 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-272-4615.

August 13. Chamber of Commerce Picnic. Join family and friends to frolic and play. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

August 15. Fisheries Day: Tuna. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sample locally caught and canned tuna, go on a Tuna Traipse around the Aquarium and learn about our local sustainable fishery. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

August 17-19. Port of Toledo Wooden Boat Show. The show is located at Toledo’s Port Dock 1, just a block away from Main Street where you can visit local businesses, antique shops and area restaurants. Toledo, Oregon. www.portoftoledo.org.

August 18. Pirate Treasure Hunt. Hunt for buried treasure, hear the cannons, and listen to the pirates. Participating teams of four pirates $100. Visitors free. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.treasuredepoebay.org.

August 21. Drum Circle. 6-8 p.m. Don Davis Park. 832 W. Olive St. Newport, Oregon.

