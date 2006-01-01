Final Days of Summer on Central Oregon Coast: Newport Preview

Published 07/13/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – Where else on the coast can you get close up with an octopus, a sea lion, maybe a shark or two, visit a farmer’s market for fresh produce, hear authors talk about their work and stroll through an atmospheric historic beach community – all in one town? Newport has all this happening through to the end of summer, and a bunch more (above: Newport's Yaquina Bay at night).

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter: learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Summer Aquarium Adventures. This day camp includes a variety of interactive and hands-on activities, including games, aquarium tours, visits with live ocean animals, songs, crafts and much more. Ages 6-12. $35 per child for members, $40 per child for non-members. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Saturday. Newport Farmers Market. Local organic growers, market gardeners and green thumbs bring their fresh produce to the market. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Newport City Hall. Hwy 101 and Angle St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfarmersmarket.org.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

August 5-6. Quilts by the Sea. Over 200 quilts on display, a charity small quilt auction, children’s corner, demonstrations, vendors. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Newport Recreation Center. Newport, Oregon. www.oregoncoastalquilters.org.

August 13. Sea Squirts: Hard and Soft. Young participants will be invited to touch sea creatures and discover their coverings. Meet a hard shelled crab and a soft sea anemone. Registration deadline is one week prior to the program date. Ages 2-3. $15 per adult/child pair for members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

August 13. Nye Beach Second Saturday Stroll. Wine tasting, food specials, art demos, chalk art, and special discounts will be featured. Musicians and street performers will be sharing their talents. In the Nye Beach District. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Newport, Oregon.

August 20. Sixth Annual Pirate Treasure Hunt. Listen for the cannons. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.treasuredepoebay.org.

August 20. Flock of Fledglings: Playful Pelicans. Discover the secret of the pelican's pouch. Registration deadline is one week prior to the program date. Ages 4-5. $25 per child for members, $30 per child for non-members. 9:30 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

August 20. NOAA Ribbon Cutting. Dignitaries, ribbon cutting and dedications for the new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration operations center. 10 a.m.-noon. Newport, Oregon.

August 20. Nye Beach Writers’ Series Featuring Brian Doyle. Award-winning author and editor of Portland Magazine, Brian Doyle, will be reading excerpts from his just published novel, Mink River. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.writersontheedge.org.

August 20-21. NOAA Open House. Check out the new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration operations center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Newport, Oregon.

