North Oregon Coast August Preview: Astoria Events

Published 07/17/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – There may be tons of history on this part of the north Oregon coast but the fun in August is thoroughly modern. Outdoor markets are just some of the unique shopping events, along with stellar, even legendary, music and a huge Civil War re-enactment on Labor Day weekend.

Every Thursday. River People Farmers Market. 3-7 p.m. Astoria Indoor Garden Supply parking lot. 1343 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. www.riverpeoplemarket.org.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

July 11-September 14. Live theater: “Shanghaied in Astoria.” The musical melodrama enters its 29th year. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee August 11 and 25 at 2 p.m. $16-$20. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 10. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

August 31-September 1. Port Astordam Hemp Festival. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon.

August 31-September 2. Civil War Battle Reenactment and Living History. Visit the camps of the blue and the gray, featuring infantry, cavalry and artillery, plus civilian life on the 1860's. Explosions, firing of cannon, pistol shots and the sounds of muskets in a smoke-filled battlefield. $15 per carload plus $5 a day use fee. 9 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.nwcwc.org

