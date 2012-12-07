Oregon Coast August Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria

Published 07/12/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – So much summer – so little time. Well, at least a final month worth of it. Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria continue their summer sizzle with a ton of events in the realms of music, food, art, outdoors and even something for those interested in surfing and history on the Oregon coast.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

Every Sunday. Summer concerts in the park. 4-6 p.m. Downtown City Park. Second and Spruce. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

Every Tuesday. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. 1-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

August 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22. Farmers Market Dinner Show at EVOO Cooking School. Menus inspired by what's available each week from local farmers, fisherman and artisan producers of meats and cheeses. Show tickets are $79 per person not including beverages and must be purchased in advance. 6-8:30 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

August 1, 2, 3, 12, 15, 16, 24, 25. Live theater: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 3-7. Dance Magic. Dance Magic Grand Champions Dance Competition with tickets available at the door. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-396-5537.

August 4. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

August 4, 5, 8, 11, 18, 19, 22, 23, 31. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 4-5. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

August 5. Garden Tour & Breakfast. Start at Holiday Inn Express at 8 a.m. with breakfast for $5 and a colorful preview slide show and door-prize drawing. Starting at 9 a.m, Pam Fleming, Seaside’s Downtown Gardener will lead a walking tour. Please RSVP. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

August 9, 10, 17, 26, 29, 30. Live theater: “A Week of Augusts.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 10-12. Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. Over 800 teams competing in the world’s largest amateur beach volleyball tournament. 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

August 11. Day Surf Camp for Women. Empower yourself with the foundational skills, knowledge, confidence and attitude to pursue your personal surfing desires. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $250. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

August 17-19. Couples’ Surf Weekend Getaway. NW Women’s Surf Camp’s instructors will immerse you into the world of surfing. We’ll celebrate your successes Saturday night with the Live Dinner Show at EVOO Cooking School, where Chef Bob Neroni will wine and dine us. Sunday relax, walk along the shoreline and explore quaint boutiques and art galleries in the village. The Ocean Lodge. 2864 South Pacific St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-5782.

August 17-19. Lewis and Clark Saltmakers. You will be met by professional first person character interpreters who will prepare you for your journey back to the 1806 salt camp. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org/about.cfm.

August 17-19. Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-396-5537. www.ogmshows.com.

August 25. Hood-To-Coast Relay. Since 1989, Seaside has served as the finish line for the Hood to Coast Relay Race. The 197-mile event begins on August 24th at 6,000 foot Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. 1,000 teams, race organizers and support staff will celebrate the finish. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. www.hoodtocoast.com.

ASTORIA

Daily. Fort Clatsop Daily Summer Ranger Programs. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com.

June 30-September 3. Guided canoe and kayak tours. Thursdays through Mondays. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

July 31-August 4. Clatsop County Fair. 10 a.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-4600. www.astoriascanfest.com.

July 12-September 8. Live theater: “Shanghaied In Astoria.” This is the 28th season for the musical melodrama. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and some Sundays. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 8-12. Astoria Regatta Festival. Music, food, crafts, historic tours, boat races, trolley rides, museum exhibits, history hunt, ball, street dance and more. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriaregatta.com.

August 11. Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

August 18. Shanghaied Costume Ball. Miss Vivian & Virginia contest pub crawl, run and “Shanghaied” costume ball. Pub crawl at 6 p.m. Ball at 10 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 31-September 3. Civil War Reenactment. Assorted events all day long, starting at 10 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

