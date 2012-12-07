Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Oregon Coast August Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria

Published 07/12/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – So much summer – so little time. Well, at least a final month worth of it. Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria continue their summer sizzle with a ton of events in the realms of music, food, art, outdoors and even something for those interested in surfing and history on the Oregon coast.

Ongoing. Yoga classes. Drop-ins welcome. $10-$15. Cannon Beach Yoga Arts. 251 N. Hemlock, 2nd floor. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-1649.

Every Sunday. Summer concerts in the park. 4-6 p.m. Downtown City Park. Second and Spruce. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

Every Tuesday. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. 1-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

August 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22. Farmers Market Dinner Show at EVOO Cooking School. Menus inspired by what's available each week from local farmers, fisherman and artisan producers of meats and cheeses. Show tickets are $79 per person not including beverages and must be purchased in advance. 6-8:30 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

August 1, 2, 3, 12, 15, 16, 24, 25. Live theater: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 3-7. Dance Magic. Dance Magic Grand Champions Dance Competition with tickets available at the door. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-396-5537.

August 4. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

August 4, 5, 8, 11, 18, 19, 22, 23, 31. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 4-5. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

August 5. Garden Tour & Breakfast. Start at Holiday Inn Express at 8 a.m. with breakfast for $5 and a colorful preview slide show and door-prize drawing. Starting at 9 a.m, Pam Fleming, Seaside’s Downtown Gardener will lead a walking tour. Please RSVP. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

August 9, 10, 17, 26, 29, 30. Live theater: “A Week of Augusts.” Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

August 10-12. Seaside Beach Volleyball Tournament. Over 800 teams competing in the world’s largest amateur beach volleyball tournament.  8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

August 11. Day Surf Camp for Women. Empower yourself with the foundational skills, knowledge, confidence and attitude to pursue your personal surfing desires. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $250. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

August 17-19. Couples’ Surf Weekend Getaway. NW Women’s Surf Camp’s instructors will immerse you into the world of surfing. We’ll celebrate your successes Saturday night with the Live Dinner Show at EVOO Cooking School, where Chef Bob Neroni will wine and dine us. Sunday relax, walk along the shoreline and explore quaint boutiques and art galleries in the village. The Ocean Lodge. 2864 South Pacific St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-440-5782.

August 17-19. Lewis and Clark Saltmakers. You will be met by professional first person character interpreters who will prepare you for your journey back to the 1806 salt camp. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org/about.cfm.

August 17-19. Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-396-5537. www.ogmshows.com.

August 25. Hood-To-Coast Relay. Since 1989, Seaside has served as the finish line for the Hood to Coast Relay Race. The 197-mile event begins on August 24th at 6,000 foot Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. 1,000 teams, race organizers and support staff will celebrate the finish. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. www.hoodtocoast.com.

ASTORIA

Daily. Fort Clatsop Daily Summer Ranger Programs. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com.

June 30-September 3. Guided canoe and kayak tours. Thursdays through Mondays. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471.

July 31-August 4. Clatsop County Fair. 10 a.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-4600. www.astoriascanfest.com.

July 12-September 8. Live theater: “Shanghaied In Astoria.” This is the 28th season for the musical melodrama. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and some Sundays. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 8-12. Astoria Regatta Festival. Music, food, crafts, historic tours, boat races, trolley rides, museum exhibits, history hunt, ball, street dance and more. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriaregatta.com.

August 11. Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

August 18. Shanghaied Costume Ball. Miss Vivian & Virginia contest pub crawl, run and “Shanghaied” costume ball. Pub crawl at 6 p.m. Ball at 10 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 31-September 3. Civil War Reenactment. Assorted events all day long, starting at 10 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000.

 

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 