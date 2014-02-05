Help Oregon Coast Conservation by Buying at Online Auction

Published 05/02/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Those who love the Oregon coast have a chance to support conservation work while purchasing an array of goods and services. The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition’s second annual online auction is now accepting bids through May 11.

The auction provides coast-lovers with the opportunity to bid on lodging, restaurant meals, tours and classes, as well as travel-related and other merchandise. The full amount of each purchase goes to support Oregon Shores’ work to preserve Oregon’s public shoreline, nearshore ocean and coastal resources.

This year’s auction items include a three-day stay at the secluded Oregon Coast House north of Florence; a guided kayak trip from South Coast Tours; a week’s stay at a private beachfront lodge in Belize; and such items as night-vision binoculars, backpacks and duffel bags.

These items and many more can be found on Oregon Shores’ special E-Bay auction site at this link.

Oregon Shores is a 43-year-old regional conservation group that works on land use planning, shoreline management, water quality and marine conservation. It sponsors the CoastWatch program, through which volunteers have adopted every mile of Oregon’s shoreline, watching for both natural changes and human impacts.

For questions or help with participating in the auction, contact board member Corrina Chase, (541) 921-7394, aquilegia@gmail.com.

Above: This hand-crafted raven mask from The Belfry is one of the items offered in Oregon Shores' auction.

