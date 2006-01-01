

Oregon Coast News Alerts: Clamming Closure, New Attraction, Historic Artifact Leaves



Published 07/15/2013

(Oregon Coast) – One historical artifact leaves the coast, another history museum opens up, and part of Oregon's beaches are closed to clamming for a few months.

Part of the north Oregon coast is closed to the harvesting of razor clams as of this week. ODFW said the closure only happens on the north Oregon coast on Clatsop beaches, which encompasses Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton – but not Cannon Beach. The closure takes place north of Tillamook Head.

This happens every year to protect newly-set young clams in this part of the coast where they are at their highest density, some 18 miles. The closure has been put into place by ODFW since 1967. See more on that story at Razor Clam Closure on N. Oregon Coast.

The famous cannon that got Cannon Beach its name is no longer on these shores. One of the original carronades found in 1898 has been on display at the Cannon Beach History Center for the last seven years, and before that was out in the open, in the coastal salt air, close to 100 years.

Because of that exposure it now needs a kind of artifact makeover.

The cannon and a a capstan – both from the U.S.S. Shark - are now badly oxidized from all those years. Last week the two historical objects left for Texas A&M University in hopes of sprucing up the iron objects and stopping that oxidization process.

They expect to be returned in about six months. More on the Historic Cannon Leaving Cannon Beach.

There's a new historic attraction on the central Oregon coast now. The Lincoln County Historical Society has opened up the Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center right on Newport's buzzing waterfront.

The Pacific Maritime and Heritage Center boasts an abundance of displays and features, including binnacles, boat models, ship's wheels, vintage surfboards, maritime art and larger-than-life art – all in the spirit of the central Oregon coast town's historic Bayfront.

It is located at 333 SE Bay Blvd in Newport. See more on the New Attraction for Oregon Coast.

