More Sun and Fun on Oregon Coast This Weekend, Later in the Week

Published 10/04/2013

(Oregon Coast) – No more storms and no more nasty rain – at least for a couple days. And even then the stellar weather possibilities return later in the week along the Oregon coast. (Above: Seaside, on the north Oregon coast). It's been warmer on the coastline than in inland Oregon spots like Portland or Eugene, and that may show up again this weekend.

North Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Oceanside and Pacific City will be a tad warmer than the central Oregon coast over the weekend. The highs on Saturday should up around 70 for that area, but a bit cooler for the central coast.

Both areas will be sunny to mostly sunny over the weekend, with increasing clouds later in the afternoon on Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper to mid 60's during that time.

Monday and Tuesday appear to get damp and rainy again with intermittent showers predicted throughout both days.

However, starting Wednesday many forecasts are calling for sunnier skies and highs up around 60. Wednesday is supposed to open up on the Oregon coast, while Thursday gets partly cloudy. Friday will then be mostly cloudy. Chances for rain increase over Thursday and Friday as well. (Above: Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast).

The central Oregon coast appears to be not quite as warm as on the north coast. Towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats will be more in the mid 50's on Wednesday and Thursday – which also call for sunnier conditions. Chances for rain also increase over Thursday and Friday of next week, but so far forecasts are indicating not quite as much.

It appears as if Second Summer on these beaches has returned – as predicted in the video below. (Above: Cannon Beach, on the north Oregon coast). More Oregon coast weather here.

