N. Oregon Coast September Preview: Astoria Events

Published 08/18/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – As fall approaches the north Oregon coast actually gets warmer, which means some incredible conditions in highly atmospheric and historical Astoria. You could say things are really starting to heat up in the area. Just take a look at the preview of events in September.

Every Thursday. River People Farmers Market. 3-7 p.m. Astoria Indoor Garden Supply parking lot. 1343 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. www.riverpeoplemarket.org.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Astoria, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

July 11-September 14. Live theater: “Shanghaied in Astoria.” The musical melodrama enters its 29th year. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. Sunday matinee August 11 and 25 at 2 p.m. $16-$20. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

August 31-September 1. Port Astordam Hemp Festival. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon.

August 31-September 2. Civil War Battle Reenactment and Living History. 9 a.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.nwcwc.org/fortstevens.html.

September 2. Live music: Phil Vassar. Singer and songwriter. All proceeds benefit the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Care Phase 2 project. 7 p.m. $37. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

September 7. Race to the Bar. 5K/10K race from Fort Stevens to the Columbia River Bar. Starts at the Peter Iredale Shipwreck. Proceeds go to the Lower Columbia Hospice. 5:30 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.nwcwc.org/fortstevens.html.

September 14. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.



September 14-15. Commercial Fishermen’s Festival. See modern and historic commercial fishing boats, equipment and gear, as well as demonstrations of fish filleting, oyster shucking, net mending, crab pot knitting and more. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Hammond Marina, near Fort Stevens State Park. Hammond, Oregon. www.commercialfishermensfestival.com.

September 14-15. Flavel House Old-fashioned Fun and Games. Badminton, croquet, other games, contests, crafts and kids’ activities. Horse and wagon rides and blacksmith demonstrations. 714 Exchange St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2203. www.cumtux.org.

September 27-28. Live theater: “Topsy Turvey Shanghaied in Astoria.” The most outrageous, original, entertaining event this side of Vernonia! 7 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

September 27-29. Pacific Northwest Brew Cup. An Oktoberfest style beer festival with family friendly activities. Riverwalk next to the Columbia River Maritime Museum. 1792 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.seasideor.com/item.asp?iid=19&eid=257.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides.Gearhart and Warrenton. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

