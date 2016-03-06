Unique Festivals of Fun in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Include Vikings, Bowie

Published 06/03/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – The early days of summer on the north Oregon coast just got a little more colorful. Two major events are headed for Astoria: the Scandinavia Midsummer Festival and the Astoria Music Festival.

It's still the beginning of summer, but the Astoria Scandinavia Midsummer Festival is happening June 17 and 18 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. It's been a tradition on the north Oregon coast for over 40 years, typically taking place on the third full weekend in June.

The festival embodies the rich cultural heritage that was transplanted to the Astoria, Oregon region by emigrating Scandinavians. In the Pacific Northwest they found the same kind of ocean and forest environments as in their native lands - and the demand for their skills at managing them. There are remnants of that culture throughout Astoria, with many landmarks and buildings boasting names from those nationalities.

During the three days of the festival, over a dozen Scandinavian musical, dance, and theater groups are scheduled to entertain . Retail booths will offer handcrafts, Scandinavian import items, and traditional Scandinavian foods.

Three instrumental trios from Denmark, Finland and Sweden are the feature groups for the 2016 Astoria Scan Fest. These award-winning musicians from Scandinavia will entertain audiences all three days of the festival. Among them: Septentrio from Sweden performs charming and elegant Nordic folk tunes in a style described as "chamber folk music;” Coreen Bergholm and her band Scandinavian Country; the trio of Lydom, Bugge and Høirup from Denmark; as well as the group Karuna from Finland.

The festival also includes notable happenings as a Viking dinner, the Running of the Trolls ( a fun run), midsummer pole raising, a parade and various food events.

Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for kids. Parking is $2 per day. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6136. http://www.astoriascanfest.com.

June 17 - July 3 brings the massive Astoria Music Festival to town. It's a two-week extravaganza that boasts more than one hundred performers from all over the world. This time around the theme is “heroes,” which even brings the spirit of David Bowie's music into the realm.

Angele Meade returns with an all-star cast to once again wow with her sensational depiction of Leonora in Verdi’s dramatic Il Trovatore, which is currently selling out the Metropolitan Opera. Sergey Antonov performs Elgar's Cello Concerto.

David Bowie makes a kind of appearance with the Pacific Northwest premiere of Symphony N. 4 “Heroes,” by renowned minimalist composer Philip Glass. Based on the seminal 1977 “Heroes” album by Bowie, it melds pop and contemporary classical in a compelling way. Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 “The Heroic” will raise the Liberty Theater’s roof. This work changed music history.

You'll find 20 performances of symphonic and chamber music, classic scores from films and dance productions, as well as music for kids. The festival includes Astoria's own North Coast Symphonic Band in a tribute to “American Heroes.”

The festival takes place at several venues in Astoria. Ticket prices vary. Call (503) 325-9896 or see astoriamusicfestival.org.. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on the area below and at the Astoria/Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map.













