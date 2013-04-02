|
N. Oregon Coast Town Boasts Wine Festival Preview This Month
Published
02/04/2013
(Astoria, Oregon) – A couple months ahead of the Astoria Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, you can get a preview of the wines that will be featured and a chance to get a sneak peek at some of the judging for the big festival. It even gives you a say in the outcome of the awards.
February 18 is the Sip and Savor event in Astoria's legendary, historic Liberty Theater. For $25 per person, you can get an exclusive look at the wines that will be available at the 2013 Astoria Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, and partake in them as well.
The cost will include five wine tastings and light appetizers, with additional tastes available for purchase.
You'll be the first to learn who the winners are of the festival's "Best of Show: Red & White" wine winners. There will be opportunities to meet the judges as well.
The Sip and Savor will let you have a voice in the 2013 "People's Choice Award" for the upcoming festival.
Each guest will receive a complimentary UnWined wine glass.
It happens February 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., in The Liberty Theater's McTavish Room. 1203 Commercial Street Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311.
More Astoria photos below, including the Astoria/Warrenton Virtual Tour.
|
|