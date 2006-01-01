Astoria, Oregon Preview: October Scares Up Delightful Events

Published 09/17/2012

(Astoria, Oregon) – The very northernmost tip of the Oregon coast stays warmer in more ways than one in October. Fun events fill the town’s roster for the month, including the famed Saturday market, live theater from an Oregon author, and lots of Halloween happenings – more than slightly appropriate from what is called the most “haunted little town on the west coast.”

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

Every Sunday. Astoria Sunday Market. About 200 vendors offer locally-crafted, grown, or gathered products. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.astoriasundaymarket.com.

October 11-13, 18-21, 25-27. Live theater: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

October 12-13. Monster Truck and Mud Bogs. See Monsterjam monster trucks like Maximum Destruction, Bounty Hunter, and Grave Digger live! See these modified monsters with over sized engines, huge tires, and suspensions crush small vehicles. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 360-642-2368.

October 19-21. Astoria International Film Festival. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311.

October 26-31. Halloween activities. A variety of activities around Astoria and Warrenton, from spooky haunted houses to live music events. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311.

October 31. Downtown trick-or-treating. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-4485.

October 31. Monster Bash. Astoria Parks and Recreation Halloween activities. 5 p.m. Astoria Recreation Center. 1411 Grand Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7275.

