North Oregon Coast April Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria

Published 03/102012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – As spring kicks into high gear, the north Oregon coast towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach only appear to mellow out. True, the tourist crowds of spring break have gone home and the beaches stay fairly empty up and down the entire Oregon coast, but April still means a showering of fun stuff to do and engage in.
 
Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

April 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22. Live theater: “How the Other Half Loves.” In this brilliantly crafted, hilarious comedy, two couples in their own homes, the Fosters and the Phillipses, are visible to us but not to each other. Thursdays 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays 8 p.m. Sundays 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

April 7. Community Egg Hunt. A north Oregon Coast tradition. 10-11 a.m. Broadway Park. 1140 Broadway (next to Sunset Pool). Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

April 7. Aquatic Treasure Dive. Dive for treasures and trinkets and play water games at Sunset Pool. Ages 7-17. 11 a.m.-noon. $1. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

April 7. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

April 8. Skillets: Bistro Style Dinner Show. A unique cooking class where you learn while you eat, featuring no-fuss recipes good for any night of the week and entertaining guests too. Skillets is $59 per person and includes an appetizer, entree and dessert. 6-8 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.

April 10. Seaside Kiwanis Pancake Feed. Tickets at the door. 5-7 p.m. Adults $7, children $5, family $20. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

April 11. Twelve Days of Earth Day Puffin Welcome Ceremony. Children from Cannon Beach Elementary School and Fire Mountain School will partake in a special ceremony to welcome back the Tufted Puffins to their nesting sites on Haystack Rock. 10 a.m.-noon. On the beach at Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2359.

April 11. Lecture: “The Fact of Evolution.” Presented by Dr. Cameron M. Smith of Portland State University. 6:30 pm. Free. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

April 11-22. Twelve Days of Earth Day. The north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will celebrate the return of the tufted puffins to their nesting sites on Haystack Rock. Visitors and residents alike can learn about these special birds from Haystack Rock Awareness Program volunteers, who will set up puffin-viewing stations on the beach as conditions allow throughout the festival days. A special potluck celebrating our salmon will feature acclaimed Native American artist Lillian Pitt. During the festival look for educational opportunities on such topics as bee-keeping, the arrival of marine debris from Japan, and the State of Oregon's Resilience Plan designed to provide a response to a major coastal event. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1581.

April 13-15. Get Lit at the Beach: A Gathering for Readers. Terry Brooks, Jamie Ford, Elizabeth George and Susan Wiggs are featured speakers. Attendees will have three days to spend time with the authors, starting Friday evening at an informal author’s reception at The Ocean Lodge; Saturday at three author talks and book signing sessions located at Surfsand Resort; and Saturday evening at a hosted banquet featuring a presentation by Elizabeth George, also held at the Surfsand Resort. The weekend will conclude with a question and answer session for all four authors at the Coaster Theatre on Sunday morning. For tickets email tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com. $75. Surfsand Resort. 148 West Gower St.
Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-368-7222.

April 13. Rock ’n’ Swim. 8-9:30 p.m. 50 cents with Resident's Card, $2.50 for non-residents. Sunset Pool. 1140 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

April 14, 21. Pizza Toss 101. In this hands-on cooking class, you will learn to make pizza dough, then toss it, shape it, top it and eat it! Fun for the whole family. Class tuition is $29.99 per person and includes pizza and a salad. 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. 188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555. evoo.biz.

April 21. Earth Day at Circle Creek. Add to the thousands of native trees and shrubs that have been planted on this beautiful property. Bring gloves; tools will be provided.10 a.m.-3 p.m. Circle Creek Conservation Center. Seaside, Oregon. www.nclctrust.org.

April 28. Live music: Denise Drake. 6:30 p.m. $7 adults. $2 children. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

April 28. Seaside Rotary Annual Wine Tasting. Wine tasting, snacks, wine auction, set of four Riedel wine glasses included in price of admission. $100. Astoria County Club. 33445 Sunset Beach Lane. Warrenton , Oregon. 503-440-0146.

ASTORIA

Every Saturday. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

April 12-15, 19-21, 26-29. Live theater: “The Real Lewis and Clark Story.” The famous north Oregon coast phenomenon returns. Presented by the Astor Street Opry Company. How the Finns discovered Astoria. Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30 p.m. Sundays 2 p.m.  Astor Street Opry Company Playhouse. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7940. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

April 14. Astoria Art Walk. Astoria’s historic downtown offers spirited individuality, a quirky mix of old and new perched along the shore of the wide Columbia. Eclectic shops, restaurants, galleries and theaters reflect the vibrant arts and culture scene. 5:30 p.m. Astoria, Oregon.

April 14. Astoria Heritage Launch. Garden of the Surging Waves. Noon. Across from City Hall near the American Legion. 1132 Exchange St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7275.

April 15-16. Lewis And Clark National Historical Park: In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. Featuring The Daughter’s Walk: A Northwest Story of 1896 and Beyond” by Jane Kirkpatrick. Visitor Center Netul River Room. 1 p.m. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon.

April 21. Earth Day Tree Planting. Fort Stevens State Park Historic Area. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1671.

April 21. Clatsop Community College benefit: Arts & Experience Dinner and Auction. Auction offerings will include original artwork by leading regional artists and participatory experiences providing a flavor of Clatsop Community College programs and highlighting the talents of the college's faculty and staff. 5:30-10 p.m. Astoria Golf & Country Club. 33445 Sunset Beach Lane. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-338-2306.

April 22. Live music: Heartroot. An Americana Duo from the West Coast. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

April 24. Lunch Cruise. Portland Spirit River Cruises, based in Portland, is bringing the Willamette Star to Astoria for one day only. Includes two-hour cruise, plated entree choice on board, bread, coffee and hot tea. Appetizers, desserts and full bar available for purchase on board. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $38 adult, $33 senior, $19 child (4-12 years old). 17th Street Dock. Astoria, Oregon. 800-224-3901. www.portlandspirit.com.

April 27-29. Astoria-Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Friday, $8, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, $10, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, $5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Children under the age of 12 are free. Parking $5 or take the shuttle. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937 Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. www.oldoregon.com/events/entry/astoria-warrenton-crab-seafood-wine-festival.

April 28. 50’s Cruise Car Show. Participants, $15, 8 a.m. Spectators, $2, 9 a.m. Camp Rilea. 91204 Oregon Road. Warrenton, Oregon. 503-470-0381.

April 28. Wine Maker’s Dinner. Special Crab Festival edition featuring J. Scott Cellars. 6 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

April 29. Live music: Scott Pemberton. Guitar rock and roller Scott Pemberton plays with his band from Portland. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468.

