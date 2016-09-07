Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Event Takes Close Look at N. Oregon Coast Archaeological Site

Published 07/09/2016 at 5:21 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Dr. Douglas Wilson comes to the north Oregon coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum digs deep in July – quite literally – with a special guest giving a talk on a remarkable archaeological site on the north Oregon coast.

Dr. Douglas Wilson comes to town on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Wilson takes a look at his most recent archaeological work at the Middle Village – a contact-period Chinook Indian village in the estuarine zone near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The site was once used by Lewis & Clark's Station Camp, but plenty of well-preserved items were found that actually predated that. Scientists have found architectural structures such as at least three plank structures and an abundance of fur-trade era goods and items from back when the first fur traders came through the era decades before. The Middle Village contains a huge array of wealth items in what is called a traditional Chinook summer village. They've also found quite a collection of productive tools and debris from the production of items.

The archaeological excavations of the site suggest the intensity and context of interaction between the Chinook and the Euro-American fur traders.

Dr. Wilson's research often takes him back in time to the colonial archaeology of the Pacific Northwest of North America, cultural identity, labor history, method and theory, and public archaeology and cultural resources management. He currently serves as the Historical Archaeologist to the Partnerships Program, Pacific West Region of the National Park Service and is the Director of the Northwest Cultural Resources Institute (NCRI), a partnership program at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, Vancouver, Washington.

Dr. Wilson has a series of ongoing projects that go well beyond the Oregon coast and explore the historical archaeology of the Pacific Northwest, including a few at Fort Vancouver National Historical Site. One of those is taking a close look at Fort Vancouver Village, a multicultural community that formed the heart of the British fur-trade headquarters post almost 200 years ago. Archaeological research has been driven by the program’s Public Archaeology Field School, which has sampled houses and landscape from the Village to explore the nature of cultural identity, technological change, globalization, and public interpretation.

His research has appeared in the Journal of Community Archaeology & Heritage, Columbia Magazine, and more.

This program is a free event and is open to the public. The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum is located at 1387 South Spruce Street in Cannon Beach, Oregon. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org or call 503-436-9301.

