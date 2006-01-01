Become an Oregon Coast Aquarium Volunteer

Published 08/26/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Coast Aquarium is looking for volunteers around from around the state to become an informative part of its fall exhibit interpretation Volunteer Training Program which begins September 21. This six-week training course helps volunteers to speak with in-depth knowledge to visitors at the facility regarding its myriad displays of marine life from around the northwest.

Each potential volunteer must submit an application and undergo an interview prior to beginning their training to ensure they receive the kind of training and assignments they will find fulfilling. Joining the volunteer team at the Aquarium requires no specific education or background, just a desire to learn and the ability to commit a minimum of 100 hours of service each year.

Julie Shafer, an Interpretive Shift Captain for the Aquarium’s volunteer program said of her experience, “The Aquarium makes a significant commitment to its volunteers through the first-class training program and supportive staff, in both education and animal arenas. This commitment makes it a joy to volunteer and to share my experiences with the visitors at this highly rated facility.”

There are numerous other benefits to becoming a volunteer, including discounts at the gift shops in the aquarium, complementary aquarium membership after 50 hours of service, discounts at the Ferry Slip Cafe, subscription to The Upwelling newsletter and invitations to participate in special lectures at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. You'll also have the opportunity to meet the nearly 450 other volunteers that share a passion for marine science.

To complete an application to join the Aquarium’s interpretative, dive, husbandry or grounds keeping volunteer teams visit www.aquarium.org or the Aquarium’s admissions desk. Volunteer Services also encourages people to contact them with any questions at volunteer@aquarium.org.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is at 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474. Follow us on Facebook.com/OregonCoastAquarium, or Twitter.com/OrCoastAquarium for the latest updates.

