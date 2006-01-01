Second Baby Seal at N. Oregon Coast Attraction in a Week

Published 05/31/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – The stork has again brought a bundle of joy to the north Oregon coast's Seaside Aquarium. Another baby seal was born this morning at the attraction, the second in just over a week. (All photos courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)

This little harbor seal was given birth to by Scully, a seal born to the aquarium in the 90's and named after the character from the X-Files TV series.

Seaside Aquarium manager Keith Chandler said this one appears to have been born about 5:30 a.m. Like the previous seal pup, it happened in the middle of the night, with Chandler showing up and simply finding a new pup.

Chandler said he knew both seals were pregnant, but going into labor for seals isn't as obvious as it is with humans.

“I actually thought she would go into labor Thursday,” Chandler said. “She was acting weird. She was off her game a bit. So I knew something was going to happen.

At this point, Chandler doesn't think any of the other females are pregnant – but that is still a possibility. He said the aquarium has a run of births about every two years.

Currently, mom and child are viewable by the public, but they're still in a tank that's cordoned off from the other seals. This gives them a chance to bond – to get to know who the other is, Chandler said.

“Saturday, they'll be full bore swimming with the other seals,” Chandler said.

Meanwhile, the seal born on May 23 by Greta has been named and has been – well – making a splash. That newborn is now called Damian. He was named by local TV sportscaster Adam Baranson.

Little Damian has been charming visitors to the north Oregon coast facility.

“He's really friendly with the public,” Chandler said.

Damian is quite curious about people, and likes to go to a small window facing the entrance line at the aquarium.

“When people are standing in line and they see that little face show up and look at them, they say: 'Oh, OK, we're going in,' “ Chandler said.

Seaside Aquarium is on the Prom in Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6211. More about the area at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

