Published 05/22/2012

(Seaside, Oregon) – One famous facility turns 75 years old this weekend, and another hosts a discussion of native American art from the north Oregon coast.

The Seaside Aquarium has been around for 75 years now – and it celebrates this landmark with some special programs and an exceptional price on Friday, May 25.

First, they're rolling back prices to the original 1937 admission prices – 15 cents, but on Friday only. Children will be 10 cents. There will also be extended hours: open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Look for unique historical displays, signs, and newspaper articles along with a fascinating display of life from the Pacific Northwest. There will be drawings for 75 prizes, which will be taking place throughout the day.

Seaside Aquarium is the oldest privately owned aquarium on the west coast. It was actually a natatorium in the 20's, until the Depression killed its economic feasibility in the early 30's. This was a warm, saltwater public bath, with water pumped in from the sea through a pipe (still visible today at the tide line) and then heated. Around the walls were balconies so people could watch others swim in the pool below. For a time, the place served as a salmon rearing facility, and then a place to watch wrestling matches.

Sometime after '37, after the aquarium opened, the upstairs area – a sort of third floor – became apartments. These housed people until the 70's. Parts of them still exist now, but that portion is closed to the public.

Seaside Aquarium. On the Prom, Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6211.

At the Tillamook Pioneer Museum in Tillamook, the question is being raised: “What differentiates Native American art in Oregon from Native art in other parts of the Pacific Northwest, and what might this tell us about our state’s identity?”

May 26 features guest speaker Portland State University scholar-in-residence Tracy Prince talking on the subject at 1 p.m.

Tracy Prince

Prince has taught university classes on Native American art and literature for nineteen years. She studies traditions that have survived the suppression of Native identity and customs. Her book "Portland’s Goose Hollow" explores the history of Native, Chinese, Irish, German, and Jewish residents of one of Portland’s oldest neighborhoods.

The talk takes place in conjunction with the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s latest exhibit, “Weaving Traditions.”

This program is sponsored by Oregon Humanities and the Museum’s Daisy Fund and is open to the public at no charge.

Tillamook Pioneer Museum, 2106 Second Street in Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4553

Below: scenes from Seaside Aquarium (courtesy photos)

