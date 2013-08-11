Strong Winds Make for Remarkable Oregon Coast Beach Finds

Published 11/08/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – Crews at the Seaside Aquarium had their hands full in the last week or so as strong west winds created a plethora of beach landings – from the stunning to the sad, but all remarkable in their own way. (All photographs Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe photographed a lot of what they dealt with, from Barview all the way up to Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach.

One find near Barview (which is between Rockaway Beach and Garibaldi) included a young Risso's dolphin. Farther up the north Oregon coast, the crew also found a dead sea otter at Arcadia Beach.

“Both animals had been dead for quite sometime before washing ashore and necropsies are scheduled for later this week,” Boothe said. “Even though sea otters no longer inhabit the Oregon coast this is the third sea otter we have seen on our local beaches this year.”

Boothe said another chunk of tsunami debris was found – a block of concrete that clearly had many kinds of sea life growing on it.

Lots of different kinds of jellyfish were found. Boothe called it a smack of jellyfish – which is the term for a large group of jellyfish). Boothe put these back in tanks at the Seaside Aquarium and they were quite photogenic in this eerie but stunningly beautiful kind of way.

Also, more massive flocks of birds were spotted by them on the north Oregon coast, including this proliferation of pelicans.

“A large flock was seen feeding on small fish in the Seaside estuary,” Boothe said.

This weekend should be another treasure trove along the Oregon coast as more west winds happened really in unusually strong force, along with massive high tides. Boothe suggested to get out to the coast and start hitting the beaches for finds soon.

“Who knows what else we (or you) will find,” she said. More about Oregon coast science here, and other things you may find.

