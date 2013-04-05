Look for Aquarid Meteor Showers Above Oregon, the Coast This Weekend

Published 05/04/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Chances are quite good for seeing some major meteor shower action on Saturday in Oregon and along the coast, and Sunday night may yield some glimpses in between clouds. (Above: Depoe Bay at night)

The Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower from Halley's Comet peaks over the weekend, bringing maybe about ten meteor streaks per hour in North America and the Oregon coast.



The meteors aren't the only show in the sky, according to OMSI's Jim Todd.

“While viewing the planet Saturn and Jupiter this weekend, keep an eye out for the meteor shower,” Todd said.

The Eta Aquarids come from Halley's Comet, which made a disappointing appearance in Oregon skies in the 70's. As it continues zipping around our solar system, it leaves behind a dusty trail which provides for two meteor showers per year on Earth. (Above: Cannon Beach at night)

This one, the first of the year, peaks on Sunday morning in the wee hours.

In some places around the world, especially Australia, it can result in one of the biggest shows of the year, bringing up to 60 streaks per hour.

Sunday night on the Oregon coast will start to get cloudy, and the next two nights are mostly to completely cloudy. However, Wednesday will start to dramatically clear up again, and scientists say the Eta Aquarids could be still making some appearances then.

Look to the east, closer to the horizon, astronomers say. This will create some blockage from the Oregon coast, however, as the coast range and hills are higher from the east.

Great places for nighttime watching on the Oregon coast should be high points like Neahkahnie Mountain by Manzanita, Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay, Anderson's Viewpoint near Oceanside, and possibly Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park. Dark beaches with a somewhat clearer eastern view may be Florence, some of the beaches and lookouts between there and Yachats, Sand Lake Campground near Pacific City, and some areas between Seaside and Warrenton.

