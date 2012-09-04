Weather Warming but Wet for Oregon Coast This Week

Published 04/09/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The usual chilliness of the Oregon coast in spring is dissipating a bit but the rainy side is not. While daytime temps will be lingering around a comfy 60 degrees most of the time in the coming week, it looks to be the usual bouts of rain squalls, sun and then rain again (above: moody spring sky conditions at Cannon Beach).

The exact details differ a bit according to various forecasting agencies. The north Oregon coast, including towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Oceanside and Pacific City may be experiencing a little more sun throughout the week. (See full Oregon Coast Weather)

For the north coast, Tuesday looks to be cloudy and around 64 degrees, with slight winds around 10 to 20 mph. There is a sizable chance of showers and that the sun will show occasionally.

Wednesday seems to be about the same forecast.

On Thursday, temps lower a bit, with highs in the mid 50's and lows in the low 40's. Showers are possible.

The weekend starts to clear up, with Friday showing a chance of some periodic showers and highs in the 50's.

Saturday and Sunday are largely the same, with “considerable cloudiness,” predicted. But since Portland weather forecasters are predicting a sunny weekend for the valley, chances are good the Oregon coastline will follow.

Next week: Monday and Tuesday are predicted to have more showers, intermittent sun and highs around 60 degrees.

For the central Oregon coast, including spots like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Waldport, the week looks mostly the same as the north coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will again be some showers and highs around 60.

Thursday looks like more periodic showers, perhaps some sun peaking out, and highs lowering a bit to the high 50's.

Friday looks like much the same.

Saturday and Sunday are also predicted to have some showers and lots of clouds, but again – since it is spring – this will likely mean some sun poking out occasionally.

For the photo bug, this week will likely provide some more of the dramatic sky conditions that spring is known for along the beaches, as in many of the photos in this article – taken this week around Cannon Beach and Manzanita.

Below: Gleneden Beach, near Depoe Bay.

