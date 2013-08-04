Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

Wacky Oregon Weather Done, Coast Mellows This Week

Published 04/08/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The ferocious spring storms that hit over the weekend have dissipated, and the beaches are moving into that typical spring pattern of rainy squalls mixed with moments of sun – and conditions that are ideal for photographers.

Conditions like these pictured here are common this time of year.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland is forecasting fairly heavy rains most of the week, but coastal residents say “not so fast.” In fact, the storms were worse in Portland than they were on the north coast this past weekend.

Starting with Monday for the north Oregon coast – including the towns of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside and Pacific City – it looks like patchy fog in the morning and mostly cloudy conditions. The NWS is predicting a 40 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday there's a slightly less chance of rain, and again mostly cloudy.

Wednesday will bring a 90 percent chance of rain and Thursday is looking to be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 50's all week.

For the central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence, the weather predictions are largely the same, although Thursday may see some more sun on the central coast than the north coast.

These predictions likely translate to an intermittent appearance of the sun in between squalls and giant cumulus clouds. Coastal residents have said Portland weather forecasters have been missing the mark lately, predicting far more clouds and heavy rains than have actually happened.

 

Indeed, this last week's forecast was for stormy conditions on Friday for the Oregon coast, but it only wound up intermittently so, with the sun poking out periodically.

These kinds of conditions are some of the best all year for photographing on the Oregon coast. Wait for the sun to poke out in between those large, fat puffy clouds and you have some extremely dramatic scenery.

Sunsets can be at their most colorful as well, because of the denser, wetter air and the way the clouds force the sunlight into bouncing off them.

See complete weather conditions at the Oregon coast weather page, or see below for individual weather pages, which include any further weather alerts from the NWS as well as tides.

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 