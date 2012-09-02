Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection .net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net
Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

A Week of Antiques on Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/09/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – More than 80 dealers and hundreds and hundreds of people will gather on the central Oregon coast starting this weekend for Lincoln City's Antique Week, which is actually ten days of a massive antique and collectibles festival.

Starting February 10, the festival runs through February 20 and takes place all over town, including the highlight of celebrity collectibles expert Harry Rinker making his regular appearances at the event. Rinker, star of HGTV’s Collector Inspector until 2004 (a weekly show devoted to seeking out antiques and collectibles in private homes) will be offering appraisals in Lincoln City from February 10-13.

Harry Rinker

His appearances begin with the Oregon Coast Antique & Collectible Appraise-a-thon at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. There are also other features around the central Oregon coast town such as workshops at the Lincoln City Cultural Center and The Little Antique Mall. At North by Northwest Books, you can enjoy an impromptu discussion about Vaseline glass and antique medical supplies.

A rather amazing feature this year will be spotlights on Japanese glass floats and super heroes in various ways, including a special display of actual antique floats and events where antique super hero paraphernalia will be on display and appraised.

Highlights this year include:

Antique Store Scavenger Hunt. It's a Japanese glass float scavenger hunt that will take you on a trip throughout Lincoln City. See the Lincoln City site for participating locations.

Citywide Antique Sales: various places around Lincoln City will be hosting these.

100 Extra Contemporary Glass Floats. This makes a total of 175 artful glass floats that will be placed around the beaches.

Historic Japanese Glass Float Exhibit at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. There is also a quilt exhibit there. Located at 4907 SW Hwy 101. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Events on February 10.

Join Harry Rinker at the Lincoln City Cultural Center for a free antique toy workshop – “What’s my toy worth?” - what to collect and what to toss. 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the center features the “Lincoln Town Hall” where actor Steven Holgate highlights President Lincoln’s most famous speeches, including the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. The floor is then opened to questions from his audience members, who take on the role of Civil War-era journalists. 541-994-9994. (Find Lincoln City Lodging)

Events on February 11.

Featured movie at the Bijou Theatre is Penny Serenade (1941). 1624 NE Hwy 101, only $2. 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

“Coping as an Antique Dealer in Tough Economic Times” workshop at the Little Antique Mall with Harry Rinker, which is free. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 541-996-1271.

“Oregon Coast Antiques and Collectibles Appraise-A-Thon at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.” $10 each or 3 pieces for $25. 888-244-6665 ext 2323 for an appointment. Open to the public. You can also simply watch. Special appraisals for collectible sports or super hero items, like Superman, Spiderman or Wonder Woman, etc. The most valuable one of the weekend (in Harry’s judgment) will win its owner a getaway for two in Lincoln City. Noon – 5 p.m.

At 1 p.m. at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, there's “A History and Process of Textile Design a Presentation” by Susan Webb Rebecci. Free.

Events on February 12

“Whatcha Got?” Harry Rinker’s Nationally Syndicated Radio Show on KBCH AM 1400. 5 a.m.

At 10 a.m., Harry Rinker will lecture at North by Northwest Books about Vaseline Glass and Antique Medical Supplies. 541-994-3087.

At 3:30 p.m. there's “Getting the Best Deal When Buying Antiques” and Collectibles at the Little Antique Mall with Harry Rinker. Free and open to the public.

Events on February 13.

7:20 a.m. - Live radio show with Harry Rinker on KBCH AM 1400.

At 10 a.m., Appraisal Clinic with Harry Rinker at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Get your antiques appraised for $10 each or $25 for three pieces. 541-996-1271 for a reservation.

Events on February 17.

Free guided historic tour of Lincoln City. Meet at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 9:45 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. 541-996-1271. Pre-registration is required.

Events on February 18.

Quilt Documentation Day with the Quilt Guild at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum.

“Speakeasy Night” with Miss Rose & Her Rhythm Percolators at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door including light appetizers and a no-host bar. Flappers welcome. 540 NE Hwy 101. 541-994-9994.

Events on February 18-20.

Special Glass Drop. Over 200 pieces await discovery - 100 glass crabs or sand dollars, and 100 antique glass floats, all in addition to the 175 glass floats that will be put down throughout the entire week.

See the Lincoln City site for full details.

Lincoln City is about 100 miles from Cannon Beach, 88 miles from Portland (if you take Highway 18), and about 85 miles from Manzanita.

 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

 

 

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

 

 

 