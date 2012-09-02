A Week of Antiques on Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/09/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – More than 80 dealers and hundreds and hundreds of people will gather on the central Oregon coast starting this weekend for Lincoln City's Antique Week, which is actually ten days of a massive antique and collectibles festival.

Starting February 10, the festival runs through February 20 and takes place all over town, including the highlight of celebrity collectibles expert Harry Rinker making his regular appearances at the event. Rinker, star of HGTV’s Collector Inspector until 2004 (a weekly show devoted to seeking out antiques and collectibles in private homes) will be offering appraisals in Lincoln City from February 10-13.

Harry Rinker

His appearances begin with the Oregon Coast Antique & Collectible Appraise-a-thon at the Chinook Winds Casino Resort. There are also other features around the central Oregon coast town such as workshops at the Lincoln City Cultural Center and The Little Antique Mall. At North by Northwest Books, you can enjoy an impromptu discussion about Vaseline glass and antique medical supplies.

A rather amazing feature this year will be spotlights on Japanese glass floats and super heroes in various ways, including a special display of actual antique floats and events where antique super hero paraphernalia will be on display and appraised.

Highlights this year include:

Antique Store Scavenger Hunt. It's a Japanese glass float scavenger hunt that will take you on a trip throughout Lincoln City. See the Lincoln City site for participating locations.

Citywide Antique Sales: various places around Lincoln City will be hosting these.

100 Extra Contemporary Glass Floats. This makes a total of 175 artful glass floats that will be placed around the beaches.

Historic Japanese Glass Float Exhibit at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. There is also a quilt exhibit there. Located at 4907 SW Hwy 101. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Events on February 10.

Join Harry Rinker at the Lincoln City Cultural Center for a free antique toy workshop – “What’s my toy worth?” - what to collect and what to toss. 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the center features the “Lincoln Town Hall” where actor Steven Holgate highlights President Lincoln’s most famous speeches, including the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. The floor is then opened to questions from his audience members, who take on the role of Civil War-era journalists. 541-994-9994. (Find Lincoln City Lodging)



Events on February 11.

Featured movie at the Bijou Theatre is Penny Serenade (1941). 1624 NE Hwy 101, only $2. 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

“Coping as an Antique Dealer in Tough Economic Times” workshop at the Little Antique Mall with Harry Rinker, which is free. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 541-996-1271.

“Oregon Coast Antiques and Collectibles Appraise-A-Thon at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.” $10 each or 3 pieces for $25. 888-244-6665 ext 2323 for an appointment. Open to the public. You can also simply watch. Special appraisals for collectible sports or super hero items, like Superman, Spiderman or Wonder Woman, etc. The most valuable one of the weekend (in Harry’s judgment) will win its owner a getaway for two in Lincoln City. Noon – 5 p.m.

At 1 p.m. at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, there's “A History and Process of Textile Design a Presentation” by Susan Webb Rebecci. Free.



Events on February 12

“Whatcha Got?” Harry Rinker’s Nationally Syndicated Radio Show on KBCH AM 1400. 5 a.m.

At 10 a.m., Harry Rinker will lecture at North by Northwest Books about Vaseline Glass and Antique Medical Supplies. 541-994-3087.

At 3:30 p.m. there's “Getting the Best Deal When Buying Antiques” and Collectibles at the Little Antique Mall with Harry Rinker. Free and open to the public.



Events on February 13.

7:20 a.m. - Live radio show with Harry Rinker on KBCH AM 1400.

At 10 a.m., Appraisal Clinic with Harry Rinker at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Get your antiques appraised for $10 each or $25 for three pieces. 541-996-1271 for a reservation.



Events on February 17.

Free guided historic tour of Lincoln City. Meet at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 9:45 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. 541-996-1271. Pre-registration is required.



Events on February 18.

Quilt Documentation Day with the Quilt Guild at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum.

“Speakeasy Night” with Miss Rose & Her Rhythm Percolators at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door including light appetizers and a no-host bar. Flappers welcome. 540 NE Hwy 101. 541-994-9994.

Events on February 18-20.

Special Glass Drop. Over 200 pieces await discovery - 100 glass crabs or sand dollars, and 100 antique glass floats, all in addition to the 175 glass floats that will be put down throughout the entire week.

See the Lincoln City site for full details.

Lincoln City is about 100 miles from Cannon Beach, 88 miles from Portland (if you take Highway 18), and about 85 miles from Manzanita.

