Central Oregon Coast Explodes with Antique Festival

Published 02/07/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Ten days of antique heaven is what's in store for fans of the ancient and collectible on the central Oregon coast this next week. Lincoln City's annual citywide treasure hunt, the Antique Week, starts February 8 and goes until February 18.

It's the longest running event in Lincoln City, and likely its most popular, next to its kite fests. Stores all over town will participate, along with 80 dealers, all situated along those pristine beaches.

The featured theme for the 2013 Antique Week is "Abraham Lincoln," and Honest Abe shows up prominently in some interesting places around the festival. An antique store scavenger hunt will take place from February 8-18 and will take participants on a trip through Lincoln City to some new favorite places to find that special antique. Game pieces can be picked up at a participating location and the first 50 participants to complete the game will win fabulous prizes and all who play will be entered into a giveaway drawing.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts a number of activities and events during Antique Week, including two performances of "A. Lincoln" on February 9th and 10th. Actor Steve Holgate brings Lincoln alive in this two-act play, and he has been praised as the “best Lincoln in America."

Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys will be in concert on Valentine's Day, February 14th and Past Forward will perform on February 16th.

Also at the Cultural Center: have treasures appraised by a panel of local experts on February 17th for $5 per item, with proceeds benefiting the Lincoln City Cultural Center Antique Week fund.

The "Abraham Lincoln, the Oregon Connection" exhibit will be on display at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, featuring Lincoln memorabilia and collectibles and will show how President Lincoln was connected to the state of Oregon. The museum will also have a collection of historical quilts of Lincoln County on display and will host a quilt documentation day on February 9th.

This annual event also features sales and promotions at the antique stores throughout Lincoln City. A map of the participating businesses – and full schedule of events - is available both online at www.oregoncoast.org and in physical form at a variety of locations in Lincoln City.

Another special treat for the festival: the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau will be "dropping" nearly 500 additional pieces of glass art on the beaches from February 10-18. These Glass art pieces include antique Japanese glass floats, contemporary floats, special edition Redhead Round-Up floats, glass sand dollars and crabs.

For a complete list of activities, times and dates during Antique Week, contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274, or visit the website at www.oregoncoast.org/antique-week.

More about Lincoln City below, including photos, a virtual tour and Lincoln City lodging.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted