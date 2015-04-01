Ancient People of Oregon Coast Center of Rockaway Beach Event

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – A special lecture shows up on the north Oregon coast on January 18, as the Tillamook County Historical Society presents its annual meeting with a bit of time travel to the distant past of these beaches. Held at St. Mary’s By the Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway Beach rather than the usual venue in Tillamook, this event features local author Doug Deur talking about the ancient peoples of this area.

The event happens 1 - 3 p.m.

Deur is not only a local author, but a cultural ecologist and associate research professor of anthropol­ogy at Portland State University. Since the 1990s, he has served as the principal academic researcher to the National Park Service on ethnographic and ethohistorical topics in the far Western United States, from arctic Alaska to the Mexican border. He has also worked extensively to document the history of Oregon’s north coast, including the compilation of tribal histories while collaborating with the likes of Joe Scovell and Wayne Jensen.

His latest book, “Pacific Northwest Foraging: 120 wild and flavorful edibles from Alaska blueberries to wild hazelnuts,” appeared on the September 2014 New York Times Best Seller list of travel books. His other books include Keeping it Living (University of Washington Press), In the Footprints of Gmukamps (U.S. National Park Service), and the forthcoming north coast local history, Empires of the Turning Tide.

Deur lives in Arch Cape with his wife and three children.

There will be a short meeting for voting on officers for the new year, followed by Deur. The event is free, but there is lunch available for purchase for $15. If you would like to attend the annual meeting and lunch, please RSVP with Sally Rissel at 503-781-4102, email: heronlanding123@gmail.com or Diane Colcord at 503-815-8477 by January 8, 2015.

