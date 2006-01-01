New Microbrew to Benefit Oregon Coast Aquarium

Published 07/18/2011

Aquarium Public Relations Manager Cindy Hanson holds an Anaconda from the Aquarium’s Swampland exhibit. The Oregon Coast Aquarium’s husbandry staff has begun maternity watch on the soon-to-be mama anaconda in its Swampland exhibit. Rogue Ales unveiled a new Anaconda Ale in her honor; Anaconda Ale will be sold at Rogue Ales Brewpubs and the Aquarium gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds to go toward veterinary care and feeding of Aquarium animals. Courtesy Photo

(Newport, Oregon) – Staff at Oregon Coast Aquarium are preparing for a new baby at the facility, and next door, the Rogue Ale Brewery will be helping out the husbandry programs at the aquarium by donating some sales from a new beer.

Anaconda Ale is the new baby from the Rogue Ales Brewpubs, which will be sold at their outlets around the state and the Aquarium gift shop, with a portion of the proceeds to go toward veterinary care and feeding of Aquarium animals.

An anaconda in the aquarium’s Swampland exhibit is very pregnant now, and husbandry staff are keeping a close eye on the creature.

At the opening of the Swampland exhibit a little over a year ago, there were two anacondas – a male and female. At one point this year, staff began to suspect the two had made a love connection sometimes during the year. In May, the anaconda underwent an ultrasound and the pregnancy was confirmed.

“How do you ultrasound an anaconda?,” said aquarium public relations manager Cindy Hanson. “Very carefully.”

Husbandry staff removed her from the exhibit and assisted Aquarium veterinarians in lifting her and placing her on a table to conduct the ultrasound. Unlike other snakes, anacondas are ovoviviparous, meaning the babies are attached to a yolk sack, develop inside the female and they are born live. All of the development is internal.

“We are not sure of the exact due date because we are not sure when they may have mated,” said Kevin Clifford, Aquarium Curator of Fishes and Invertebrates.

When the babies are born they will be collected from the exhibit and sent to Brad’s World Reptiles in Corvallis, where they will be raised for other zoos and aquariums to display and be part of an educational program.

“It’s wonderful to partner once again with our friends at the Rogue Brewery, just around the corner from us,” said Carrie Lewis, Aquarium President and CEO. “What better way to celebrate motherhood than with a fine Rogue Ale?”

The ale has been described as a malty German-style maibock, rich in deep honey color with a crisp hoppy finish.

Brett Joyce, President of Rogue Ales, said his company was also very please to help out the aquarium.

“We are honored to debut Anaconda Ale in as a tribute to the Aquarium’s mama anaconda,” Joyce said.

Hanson said the proceeds donations are not directly related to the aquarium's recently well-publicized financial issues.

" We’re a non-profit and the Rogue steps up periodically to help out," Hanson said. "They tied it into the pregnancy of the anaconda."

Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

