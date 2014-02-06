Oregon Coast Sightings: Sea Lions, Birds, Whales, Amphibians

Published 06/02/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Numerous visual treats in nature are popping up all over the Oregon coast right now, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). A lot is happening with birds, sea lions and amphibians in the forests and near the beaches and bays. Even whales are still the buzz. (Above: Cape Meares offshore rocks).

ODFW said shore birds are putting on quite the show in coastal bays and estuaries, while mud flats can get covered with thousands of them.

Look for common murres around nearshore rocks like Three Arch Rocks west of Oceanside and Pyramid Rock near Cape Lookout. OFW said they've learned how to evade bald eagles in those areas.

Also in the area: look for Black Oystercatchers, which is a large, black shorebird with bright orange-red bills and feet that spend a lot of time foraging for mussels on nearshore rocks and rocky shorelines at lower tides. They have started pairing up and are commonly found along the rocky beaches between Oceanside and Cape Meares.

ODFW staff were particularly exicited that Vaux’s swifts have returned to Tillamook. Look for them to descend into the chimney of the old Wilson Grade School (located on Third Street) at dusk. It’s quite the spectacle, watching hundreds of these birds go down to their nightly roosting spot.

The amphibian hatch is occurring everywhere in freshwater wetlands along the coast. The best time to visit a wetland is around dusk. Listen for red legged and Pacific chorus frogs.

Again at Oceanside, Stellar sea lions have been aplenty at Three Arch Rocks just offshore.

Whale sightings are still the buzz as well, with nice weather allowing lots of Gray whales to be seen, but also still a few Orcas. The Killer Whales may stick around for another week or two. More about Oregon coast whales.

More about thie Three Capes area below, and at the Three Capes, Oceanside, Pacific City Virtual Tour.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted