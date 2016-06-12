Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert

Published 12/06/2016 at 5:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – She's the Alpha of the Agate, Queen of the Quarry, and Maven of the Marble for the Oregon coast. And she'll be hosting clinics for finding fossils, minerals, agates and such in Lincoln City. (Agate photo above courtesy Laura Joki, Rock Your World)

Local expert Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics, starting this winter. In January, the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau in partnership with Joki, invite visitors to learn how to beachcomb for fossils, minerals, rocks and gemstones. Affectionately known as Lincoln City's "Head Dirt Nerd," Joki is excited to bring her passion and experience to the new program.

"I've been collecting and studying beach fossils and minerals for years, and can't wait to share my knowledge with visitors," said Joki. "The geology of the Oregon coast is simply fascinating. Each natural treasure you can find on our beach has a story behind it, dating back millions of years."

After a winter storm on the Oregon coast, the sand erodes to reveal a treasure trove of discoveries. Fossils in the form of sand dollars, petrified wood and shells are commonly found above the surface. But "rockhounds" and amateur geologists seek more colorful prizes. Minerals in the form of agates, jasper, labradorite and amber are eagerly sought by budding treasure hunters. These are just a few of the coastal collectibles visitors can uncover and learn about at the Beachcombing Clinics.

Each clinic begins on the beach at the SW 33rd Street beach access in the Nelscott District of Lincoln City. These free clinics begin with a brief orientation by Joki, where she will describe the geology of the area and the types of fossils and minerals that are commonly found. Then, she will take participants on a guided beach tour. Clinics last for approximately 2 hours and participants are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback.

"Visitors should prepare for an unforgettable beachcombing adventure," says Joki. "The best part about the clinics is that not only do they take home knowledge of our local geology, but they also get to take home what they find."

The first Beachcombing Clinic is on Monday, January 2, at 9 am. Public parking lots are available at SW 32nd and 35th Street, and also along SW Anchor Avenue. Attendees should plan to arrive 10 to 15 minutes early. Dressing in layers is encouraged.

The schedule for the rest of the season: Tuesday, January 31 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 10 a.m. Friday, February 24, 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 9 a.m. Friday, March 24, 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Joki runs Rock Your World in Lincoln City, and she is the voice behind many intriguing and amusing videos that she posts on Facebook, outlining major beach changes, wild waves and agate hunting conditions practically in real time. Her videos have gone massively viral at times.

Those who love rocks and gems will love her store. Featuring locally sourced fossils, gemstones and rocks, Laura, along with her husband Mike, craft hand-made jewelry and gifts out of beach finds that customers have discovered. For more information, visit rockyourworldgems.com.

