Central Oregon Coast Fossil and Agate Trip Features Famed Familiar Face

Published 01/03/2014

Written by Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Agates and fossils on the Oregon coast are always a hot item, and Oregon's king of hunting for these treasures is back to help you find them. (Above: a gravel bar at the D River access).

Guy DiTorrice several years ago on the central Oregon coast.

Former Newport resident Guy DiTorrice was for years known as Oregon's Fossil Guy, leading little expeditions around the central coast until he moved to the Midwest a few years ago. But he's back for another such trip around Lincoln City on January 12, along with K.T. Myers, an Oregon coast agate expert and author of the pocket guide “Agates of the Oregon Coast.”

It's called the Agate & Fossil Hunting Field Trip and it starts at 1 pm at Lincoln City's D River Wayside. This awesome expedition is sponsored by the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau and the Oregon Coast Agate Club and is free of charge to all interested.

Rubber boots are recommended in the event of crossing streams of water. The beaches visited during the field trip will depend on the local gravel bed conditions to be found that day.

DiTorrice and Myers will be taking beachcombing enthusiasts on a hands-on journey through the world of fossil and agate hunting. Winter is the perfect time to hunt for fossils and agates on the Oregon coast, and this a chance to learn the art of the hunt from experts with years of experience and a wealth of rock solid knowledge.

Guy DiTorrice

For more information on this free guided field trip, call K.T. Myers at 541-264-5908. Inclement weather conditions may impact this trip due to safety concerns for all involved, so make sure to check the weather forecast and call ahead if with any questions or concerns.

See the Oregon Coast Agate Club’s website for even more, and to do some background research ahead of time.

