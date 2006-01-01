Agate Festival Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 01/15/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Yachats is known as the “Gem of the Oregon Coast,” and now the tiny town will put that phrase where its mouth is. It will literally be featuring gems. (Photo above: Rock Your World Agate Shop, Lincoln City)

In fact, this part of the central Oregon coast is already well known for its agate finds. In that spirit, January 19 and 20 bring the Second Annual Agate Festival into town – reinforcing an already international reputation for rocky delights.

The festival happens that weekend at the Yachats Commons, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with agates, the Agate Festival will feature minerals, gems, crystals and fossils. Participating vendors are from throughout western Oregon and even central Washington, and will be showing raw specimens as well as finished products of jewelry, polished artifacts and “rocktography.”

Returning again this year as featured speaker will be Dr. James Chatters, a nationally recognized paleontologist from Washington. Chatters’ talk on fossils drew standing room only audiences last year. He also plans to share exciting information about some recent digs. Other speakers during the weekend event will include representatives from the Forest Service, and local beach safety experts.

Winter is the ideal time for combing the beaches for agates and other treasures. Winter storms and high winds draw out the sand and expose rocks not seen at other times of the year. Event coordinators want to encourage people to visit the coast during the off season, when the pace is a little slower and nature-viewing is at its best.

This second ever Agate Festival is meant to be a family-fun and hands-on event. For more information, including where to stay in Yachats, you may contact the sponsors, the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce at 800-929-0477 or visit yachats.org or goyachats.com

In a similar vein, registration is now open for the first annual Spring Jewelry Retreat and Workshop in Yachats on March 3 – 6. Taking place at the Overleaf Lodge & Spa Resort, it will be three days of beading and jewelry-making in a nurturing environment with resort-style comfort and unmatched hospitality.

For more information about the workshops and instructors, workshop fees, and online registration, visit www.eastmeetswestevents.com.

Find Yachats lodging below.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES