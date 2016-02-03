Three Stunning Oregon Coast Places of Action-Packed Promise

Published 03/02/2016 at 5:01 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Many times, the delights are in the details along the Oregon coast. Sure, the big viewpoints clobber you visually, as do the big beaches that are better known. But even those well familiar with the shorelines of this region can find something new to explore in their favorite haunts – new, fun finds. (Photo: Indian Beach, at Cannon Beach).

The key is to spend a little time poking around or simply looking a tad more closely. Here are three places that promise plenty of pleasing sights in ever-expanding levels.





Cannon Beach's Indian Beach. At the northern end of Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park, another 1.5 miles after the main part of the park, you'll find a crescent-shaped beach filled with cobblestones, where there's a lovely view of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse and where numerous rocky shapes stand and get slammed by large waves. At the cove's southernmost end, you can amble over some large boulders and reach more rock slabs to sit on, perfect for watching the water rage against other wedges that dare stand against it.

This rocky semi-circle is enclosed by two headland areas, with maybe a quarter mile worth of walking area. You can even see "Goonies Rock" from here, which is the rock with a big hole in it, made famous by some integral scenes in the cult film. During higher tides, it tends to be a rather short stretch covered with stones, and not much in the way of flat sandy areas. Even in these conditions, it is undeniably beautiful and cozy, with a viewpoint and a picnic table sitting above its northern end.

Lower tides find Indian Beach a decently wide stretch of sandy fun, and you can peer into some interesting secretive sections at the very northern tip. To get to Indian Beach, drive into Ecola State Park and follow the signs.

Cape Foulweather's Soaring Delights. Between Depoe Bay and Newport sits Cape Foulweather. Here, you won't need to bring your binoculars - just bring a buck or two worth of quarters. They've got those coin-operated thing-a-ma-bobs up there, allowing you to zoom in on whales sailing by or some of the nearby cliffs from this 500-foot-high vantage point.

In the photo above, looking to the south, you can check out the ragged, rocky shoreline that zigzags around sea stacks and large cliffs, creating secret beaches with black sands that are shut off from human touch. Above them, lies the sprawling Inn at Otter Crest complex, and just south of that you can see the brilliant sandstone of the angry Devil's Punchbowl.

To the north, out of view of the camera, there's high cliffs covered by patches of grass and untouched forest which are perfect for the coin-op binoculars. They are nothing short of mesmerizing, especially as waves crash headlong into these.





There's also a gift shop on top of Cape Foulweather and plenty of parking.

This spot is not only wondrous during the day or during storms, but on a clear night with a full moon, it's like entering some enchanted netherworld.





Miles of Stunning Views Near Florence. A few miles north of Florence, and just south of the glorious Heceta Head Lighthouse, the highway becomes a non-stop attention grabber. More of this road is winding and twisting after the Sea Lion Caves, sometimes dotted with various viewpoints and small waterfalls tumbling off the basalt rocks on the landward side of the highway.

These viewpoints are bordered by black rock walls which give them a slight Gothic castle vibe – especially if you stop by on a stormy night. Below them can be spotted various kinds of wildlife, from birds to sea lions. But mostly they provide opportunistic views of the Heceta Head lighthouse, which help make it among the most photographed lighthouses in the world.

Watch yourself here, this part of the road is winding and twisty, and rubbernecking at the greats vistas is easy while driving. Plenty of viewpoints lurk along the side of the road, allowing you dramatic views of the ocean – and eventually a great aerial shot of the expanse of Baker Beach (Look for MP 181). Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

