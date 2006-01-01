Central Oregon Coast Science Talk Looks at Ocean Acidification

Published 01/27/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – The Hatfield Marine Science Center moves inland a tad this week with the “Science on Tap” series, a lecture by OSU's Dr. Annaliese Hettinger about ocean acidification, held in Toledo, Oregon. The talk happens Wednesday, January 29 at Twisted Snout Brewery/Pigfeathers BBQ and is free. (Above: Newport's Yaquina Bay).

Toledo is about five miles east of Newport.

The talk will look at current research efforts on the responses of calcified coralline algae to ocean acidification and other environmental factors, and research completed at the University of California Davis Bodega Marine Lab on Olympia oysters.

Scientists say the nearshore marine environment can be extremely difficult for some organisms to make a living, and they face a variety of stressors both physical (such as abrupt changes in temperature and salinity) and biological (including predation).

With increased changes in global environments, the dynamics of their existence and interactions with other organisms will not be even-keeled, leaving some more vulnerable than others.

“We are studying how stressors interact across a variety of scales, in order to make accurate predictions about the risk of ocean acidification to natural populations and ecosystems,” says Hettinger.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the presentation will begin at 6 pm. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from the regular menu. For more information on the event, call 541-867-0234 or visit the HMSC website at hmsc.oregonstate.edu.

More about the Newport area below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted