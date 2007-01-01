Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Pacific City's Haystack Rock - Day and Night
Pacific City, Cape Kiwanda, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour
 

(Pacific City, Oregon) - Along the Three Capes Tour, Pacific City's Haystack Rock is one of those most recognizable of Oregon coast landmarks, a part of generations of memories from vacationers going back decades now (although little Pacific City was a very off-the-beaten-track destination until the 90's when a business boom kicked in, and then the hordes of tourists ensued).

Different times create drastically different views of the geologic icon. On sunny but cold winter days, the beachgrass is the only thing in vibrant bloom. Still just offshore, no matter the season, Haystack Rock is seen here from the southern end of the beaches.

During the summer the sky is a bit richer in color, even on wispy days like this when a mysterious cloud formation loiters just offshore.

You may even wonder what Cape Kiwanda looks like in the snow. Here it is just after a snow storm in early 2007 – a rare sight indeed.

At night, the ancient sentinel of the near-shore bathes in ethereal purples and yellows – a variety of shades not visible to the human eye because cameras see things we don't.

There is another Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach, almost 100 miles to the north.

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging.....

More About Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants.....

 
 
To Previous Stop
Pacific City's Haystack Rock Up Close
 To Next Stop
Haystack Rock and Brooten Road
Back to Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour Page

Oregon Coast Lodging
find a place to stay

Oregon Coast Dining

Pacific City Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Pacific City Dining, Restaurants

  

Pacific City Weather

Oregon Coast Events

Pacific City Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Adventure Blog

  

Complete Three Capes Guide: Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts, Cape Meares, Tierra Del Mar

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Us


Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Oregon, Neskowin, Three Capes Loop Lodging,...
Find places to stay in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Neskowin Oregon, Three Capes Loop; places to eat, dine in Pacific City, Oceanside

Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips



 

 

 