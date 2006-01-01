|
Oregon Coast Attractions and Spas
(Oregon Coast) – It's an ever-growing part of the Oregon coast experience, and often a necessary one when the weather gets a bit rowdy. Attractions on the coast are a longtime staple, with facilities like aquariums providing not just touristy entertainment but some brain food as well. Wineries are growing in numbers and popularity, as well as other means of indoor repose.
Then, there are the emerging spas along the Oregon coast, which create yet another layer of rest and relaxation to a region already known for its pure laidback sense.
Historic Ship Propeller Joins Central Oregon Coast Museum's Landscape
A solid steel, 14-foot diameter, 7-ton propeller has found its home at Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Newport, attractions
New on Oregon Coast: Free Camping, Brew Pub, Summer Hours
Free Camping Day this weekend, a brewpub in Cannon Beach and summer hours at regional attractions all around. Cannon Beach, Newport, Seaside Aquarium, kids
Ten Intriguing Things You Didn't Know About Lincoln City, Oregon Coast
A hidden bay, secret parks, stunning geology and historical attractions are just a part of this little journey
Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable
Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups. Travel, kids, science, weather
Fun Facts, Startling Science of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast
One of Oregon's most famous tourism attractions is full of fascinating facts you don't know
Hot on Oregon Coast: Clamming, Crabbing, Whales, Agates
Good news for crabbing and clamming, while whales, birds and agates are the sizzling hot attractions
Oregon Coast Right Now: Surreal Frozen Sand, Whale Sightings
Whales, a trippy phenomenon in the sand to look out for, and one big attraction has started its food drive
Four Finds of Frenetic Fun on Oregon Coast
Where the kid-friendly attractions are abuzz next to beachy havens of calm. Newport, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Seaside, travel
Deceptively Sleepy Yachats on Oregon Coast Actually Abuzz
Yachats is more dreamy than sleepy, featuring dramatic views in endless abundance. Travel tips, attractions
Newport, Oregon Coast Complete Guide: Every Beach Access, Attraction
Newport Oregon Coast complete guide to all beaches, attractions; lighthouses, jetties, Nye Beach, Bayfront. Kids, travel